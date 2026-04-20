Yom HaZikaron begins at sundown and Yom Ha'Atzmaut takes its place, and in the window between them the Iran truce expires, Luxembourg convenes the first post-Orban EU agenda in four years, and three justices try to write themselves a power the statute does not grant. The truce did not end the war — it distributed it across four clocks running at different speeds. The siren ends. The arguments do not. Here is which war is actually ending, and which headline is theater performed for an audience that stopped reading four months ago.