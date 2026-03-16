A Lebanese man drove a truck into America's largest Reform synagogue, preschool full of toddlers, and opened fire. A throwaway front group with Iranian proxy hallmarks bombed three European synagogues in a single week. This week the room will ask who is responsible for the violence against Jews, the Jews or the people committing it, and this brief hands you the five claims, the traps to avoid, and the lines that hold.

They will center on whether Jews deserve what is happening to them for supporting the country conducting them.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full assessment on Mitzpe