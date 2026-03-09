Watchwords: Monday, March 9
The pressure this week is about rewriting the legal and moral framework around a war that is working — so that the countries winning it can be treated as the countries that broke the rules.
The IAF is operating inside Iranian airspace at will, and Europe's response is to declare the whole thing illegal. Quelle surprise. The conversations this week aren't about whether the operation is succeeding — they're about whether success is permitted, with Newsom calling Israel an "apartheid state" in the same breath that the Iranian regime "must go," and Jew-hate accelerating in direct proportion to the war's wins. Watchwords arms serious advocates with the facts that break each frame — Article 51, the Arab justices South Africa never had, the timing nobody wants to explain. Members get the full brief.
Your conversations this week will not be about whether the operation is succeeding. They will be about whether success is permitted.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.