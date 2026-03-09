The IAF is operating inside Iranian airspace at will, and Europe's response is to declare the whole thing illegal. Quelle surprise. The conversations this week aren't about whether the operation is succeeding — they're about whether success is permitted, with Newsom calling Israel an "apartheid state" in the same breath that the Iranian regime "must go," and Jew-hate accelerating in direct proportion to the war's wins. Watchwords arms serious advocates with the facts that break each frame — Article 51, the Arab justices South Africa never had, the timing nobody wants to explain. Members get the full brief.