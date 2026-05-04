This week the Western institutions audited themselves and the lawfare network audited the institutions — and both ran the same calendar. Trump rejected an IRGC-written plan and pushed convoys into Hormuz, Britain weighed a march moratorium after Golders Green, and Sumud-flotilla detainees affiliated with a US-designated Hamas front got laundered into a torture spectacle. Watchwords gives you the claims you'll hear, what each one obscures, and the precise lines that don't walk you into the trap.

The institutions are slower than the threats. They are also, this week, faster than they have been in years.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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