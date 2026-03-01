Khamenei is dead, the IRGC leadership is decimated, and the arguments arriving at your door sound nothing like last week's. "Assassination," "war crime," an 80-dead figure from a girls' school, "Netanyahu dragged America into war" — each one engineered to feel verified and to make pushback sound like a defense of the indefensible. Watchwords walks each claim down to why it sticks, what it obscures, and the exact sequence of facts that breaks it. Members get the full brief before these land on your campus and city council.