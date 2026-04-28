The truces signed in mid-April are audit-failing in real time. Iran fires on shipping, Beirut releases its missile-runners on $1,120 bail, Doha text-evicts Hamas's negotiator, and the diaspora reality those frameworks were meant to relieve shows up in Milan, in the Netherlands, in Brooklyn. Italy commemorated its liberation from fascism by expelling the descendants of the soldiers who liberated it. Five claims, the receipts that break them, and the traps to avoid — because what Israel won this week, it won by writing the architecture itself, and Hormuz, Beirut, Doha, and the Senate caucus voting no on Iron Dome are the same project at different scales.