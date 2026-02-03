Watchwords: Tuesday, February 3
This week’s pressure move: rebranding armed reality as “technocratic progress,” then demanding Israel and Jewish communities treat the rebrand as real.
A logo swap sold as governance. A staff-list fight sold as "aid access." A nuclear meeting sold as peace with every hard part left off the table. This week's pressure runs on forced consent, and your job is to keep dragging it back to who controls force, personnel, money, and movement. Watchwords gives members the five claims, the reasons they land, and the answers that refuse to follow the other side into abstractions.
Treat rebrands as just that—it's not really progress until force is removed.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.