Watchwords: Tuesday, February 24
This week’s pressure runs through “compliance” language — meant to turn Israel’s critics into auditors and Jewish communities into enforcement arms.
The mob still yells, but the real pressure this week moved into joint statements, congressional certifications, and U.N. briefings — "de facto annexation" locked in as the default frame, not argued, enforced. A new House bill bakes "annexation" and "settler violence" into rolling compliance triggers and sells leverage architecture as common-sense oversight. The trap is delegated guilt: they want you enforcing their conclusions before they've proven their case. Members get the claim-by-claim breakdown, the lines to avoid, and the crisis notes.
This week's trap is delegation: they want you to enforce their conclusions before they prove their case.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.