The mob still yells, but the real pressure this week moved into joint statements, congressional certifications, and U.N. briefings — "de facto annexation" locked in as the default frame, not argued, enforced. A new House bill bakes "annexation" and "settler violence" into rolling compliance triggers and sells leverage architecture as common-sense oversight. The trap is delegated guilt: they want you enforcing their conclusions before they've proven their case. Members get the claim-by-claim breakdown, the lines to avoid, and the crisis notes.

This week's trap is delegation: they want you to enforce their conclusions before they prove their case.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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