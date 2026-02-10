Watchwords: Tuesday, February 10
This week’s pressure move is procedural anesthesia: “stabilization forces,” “dilution,” and “values-based finance” sold as progress while hostile capability stays intact.
The week is being engineered around one demand — that you treat administrative motion as strategic change. Peacekeeping language pre-loaded as a substitute for disarmament, nuclear "dilution" sold as rollback, politicized investment screens laundered as ESG stewardship. This is the advocate's field kit: the five claims you'll hear, why each one sticks, and the concrete line that pins the conversation back to mandates, capabilities, and enforcement before the costume change does its work.
The side trying to win by bureaucratic costume changes needs you emotional and abstract.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.