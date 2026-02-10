The week is being engineered around one demand — that you treat administrative motion as strategic change. Peacekeeping language pre-loaded as a substitute for disarmament, nuclear "dilution" sold as rollback, politicized investment screens laundered as ESG stewardship. This is the advocate's field kit: the five claims you'll hear, why each one sticks, and the concrete line that pins the conversation back to mandates, capabilities, and enforcement before the costume change does its work.