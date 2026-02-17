The enemy doesn't need to win battles. It needs to win vocabulary — and this week the move is to relabel coercion as "rights" and enforcement as "atrocity." A 60-day disarmament demand becomes "collective punishment," security screening at Rafah becomes "ethnic cleansing," and a Madrid museum removes the Jewish visitors instead of the people harassing them. Watchwords gives serious advocates the lines that keep every exchange pinned to authority, incentives, and outcomes — and the traps that hand the room away. Members get the full brief.