Three arenas are fighting the same fight this week: control what can be said out loud. Tehran throttles the internet while threatening retaliation, Gaza's "governance transfer" gets marketed as disarmament when Hamas keeps the rifles, and Canada's parliament entertains turning IDF service into a prosecutable identity. The Watchwords brief gives you the calm responses and the traps — don't open on casualty numbers, don't let "ceasefire" stand in for "post-conflict" — so you can speak like a state even when you're one person at a microphone. Paid subscribers get the full playbook.