Watchwords: Tuesday, January 13
A fast-escalating lawfare push is being framed into “responsible” positions you’re expected to adopt in the latest moves of institutional "common sense."
Three arenas are fighting the same fight this week: control what can be said out loud. Tehran throttles the internet while threatening retaliation, Gaza's "governance transfer" gets marketed as disarmament when Hamas keeps the rifles, and Canada's parliament entertains turning IDF service into a prosecutable identity. The Watchwords brief gives you the calm responses and the traps — don't open on casualty numbers, don't let "ceasefire" stand in for "post-conflict" — so you can speak like a state even when you're one person at a microphone. Paid subscribers get the full playbook.
Your job is to stay coherent when the room tries to make incoherence feel virtuous.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.