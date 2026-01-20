Watchwords: Tuesday, January 20
This week’s pressure is procedural: committees, border “reviews,” and new language regimes designed to replace disarmament with signatures.
This week the pressure wears a blazer instead of a headband. Davos wants Gaza "governed" on a timetable that never mentions who confiscates the weapons, Rafah is being framed as cruelty when it's the only hard lever left, and lawfare has graduated from soldiers to comedians — with "anti-Palestinian racism" deployed as a muzzle. The Watchwords brief pins every exchange to three questions a committee can't answer: who enforces, who disarms, who controls the border. Paid subscribers get the responses, the definitions to demand, and the traps to skip.
This week is engineered to make you trade control for optics and definitions for slogans.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.