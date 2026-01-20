This week the pressure wears a blazer instead of a headband. Davos wants Gaza "governed" on a timetable that never mentions who confiscates the weapons, Rafah is being framed as cruelty when it's the only hard lever left, and lawfare has graduated from soldiers to comedians — with "anti-Palestinian racism" deployed as a muzzle. The Watchwords brief pins every exchange to three questions a committee can't answer: who enforces, who disarms, who controls the border. Paid subscribers get the responses, the definitions to demand, and the traps to skip.