The hostages are home, the emotional chapter closed, and the administrative one opened with paperwork instead of enforcement. Now reopening Rafah, press access, and "monitoring" are being sold as proof of disarmament, so anyone insisting on the mechanics gets cast as the obstacle. This week's Watchwords hands you the lines to hold and the traps to refuse, because a border crossing is a control system and a logo swap doesn't confiscate a single weapon. Members get the full claim-by-claim playbook.

When a claim tries to turn optics into truth, force it back to verifiable mechanics: who inspects, who interdicts, who arrests, who pays the price when it fails.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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