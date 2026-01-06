This week the pressure is constraint manufacturing — every Israeli strike reframed as a ceasefire breach, security vetting rebranded as an aid ban, an embassy ribbon-cutting upgraded into settled statehood, and a map of Zionist businesses sold as consumer ethics. The point is to make enforcement sound like the violation and refusal to disarm sound like peacemaking. Watchwords gives you the claims you'll actually hear, the language that holds under hostile questioning, and the traps that lose you the room — built to be used verbatim, not admired. Members get the full tactical brief.