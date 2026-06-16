Advocate's Brief: Tuesday, June 16
A memorandum that ends nothing is being sold as peace, and the side still doing the disarming is already being cast as the one breaking it.
Shalom, friends.
The week’s frame writes itself: a deal got signed in the headlines before it gets signed Friday in Geneva, the shooting in Lebanon and Gaza is filed under “Israel won’t let the war end,” and the diaspora end of the same campaign moved to a synagogue door in Edgware and a boarded-up booth in Paris. You will be asked this week to defend Israel as the obstacle to a peace that does not exist. The move is to refuse the noun before you argue the verb.
You're going to be in this argument — at the Shabbat table, in the faculty lounge, on the record. Paid subscribers get the rebuttals that survive the follow-up question. Become a paid subscriber.