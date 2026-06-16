Shalom, friends.

The week’s frame writes itself: a deal got signed in the headlines before it gets signed Friday in Geneva, the shooting in Lebanon and Gaza is filed under “Israel won’t let the war end,” and the diaspora end of the same campaign moved to a synagogue door in Edgware and a boarded-up booth in Paris. You will be asked this week to defend Israel as the obstacle to a peace that does not exist. The move is to refuse the noun before you argue the verb.