Shalom, friend.

It’s not been a politically good week for Bibi nor for most Israelis. Reality though? Not too terrible. We’ll save that for a later date. Israel retook Beaufort, pushed control in Gaza past seventy percent, and held a daylight minyan inside Joseph’s Tomb for the first time this century, then ordered a strike on Beirut and learned from a foreign president’s “Truth Social” [what a name] post that it would not be carrying it out. Every pressure point below routes back to one question: who is allowed to say yes to what Israel does on its own borders.

This Week’s Pressure Map

Israel ordered a strike on Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold and learned it was cancelled from the President of the United States. Netanyahu and Katz ordered the Dahiyeh hit last night. Seven hours later Trump announced on Truth Social that no troops would enter Beirut and that Hezbollah, through Speaker Berri, had “agreed” to halt its attacks. Hezbollah kept firing through the announcement, and the Air Force intercepted a launch after the “truce” took effect. The pressure is to read the reversal as proof Israel is reckless enough to need its patron’s hand on the brake, and to treat a “truce” Hezbollah is actively violating as the one line Israel may not cross.

France barred Israel from the Eurosatory defense show and will let its companies display only what intercepts, never what strikes. Paris excluded Israel’s national pavilion and government officials from the mid-June exhibition and held Israeli firms to air-defense systems, with offensive platforms walled off. It lands a week after France blocked Ben-Gvir over the flotilla footage and weeks after Macron recognized “a Palestinian state.” The concession demanded is that Israel accept a European market where its interceptors are welcome and the systems that outsell French kit in front of every Gulf buyer in the room are not.

Britain barred two of the loudest anti-Israel streamers, and within the hour the ban became their content. The Home Office revoked the travel permits of Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur ahead of SXSW London and the Oxford Union. Both attributed it to Israel. Piker said his visa was pulled “at the behest of Israel,” and Uygur called the exclusion proof the West is “oppressed... on behalf of a different country.” The pressure is the oldest libel with a fresh hook: a foreign Jewish hand behind a Western government’s decision, supplied without evidence and received without friction, performed in real time by the people protesting the ban.

California votes today in five races that ask whether a Jewish community still backs the candidates running against it. Ro Khanna, who has backed legislation penalizing Israel over what he calls “genocide” in Gaza, has split his own Silicon Valley district, with Jewish officeholders still endorsing him while donors and constituents move to a pro-Israel challenger. The pressure is a progressive flank that now treats Jewish political participation as something to contain, arriving at the candidate slate a Jewish voter actually has to choose from on primary day.

Claims You Will Hear (And Why They Stick)

1) “Even Trump had to stop Israel from leveling Beirut — so Israel is obviously the reckless party here.”

Why it sticks: Trump reportedly called Netanyahu “crazy” on the call and told him he was saving him, and the picture of a patron yanking a client back from the brink confirms what the isolationist right and the anti-Netanyahu left already believe. Israelis learned the strike was off from a foreign president, seven hours after their own government ordered it.

What it obscures: Washington had green-lit the Dahiyeh operation, watched Hezbollah’s barrage answer it, and pulled the go-ahead back the same evening once the strike put the Doha table at risk. The restraint was about the Iran negotiation, full stop. Hezbollah kept launching through the announcement, and the drone that killed Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester z”l near Beaufort hours later comes off the same stockpile north of the Litani that every halt leaves intact.

What to say:

“The strike was stood down to protect the Iran talks in Doha, not because Washington decided the target was wrong. Hezbollah kept firing through the truce Trump announced — the Air Force intercepted a launch after it supposedly took effect, and Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester z”l, a battalion doctor, was killed by a drone near Beaufort that night. The reckless act is the drone war Hezbollah runs from north of the Litani, and the arrangement that stopped the Beirut strike takes none of those launchers away.”

2) “Iran walked away from peace talks because Israel won’t stop bombing Lebanon. Israel is choosing war over the deal everyone wants.”

Why it sticks: Iran suspended the talks and named Israel’s Lebanon operation as the reason, oil jumped seven percent on the news, and “Israel is the obstacle” reads cleanly to anyone who wants the war over. Trump’s reported fury at Netanyahu seems to seal it.

What it obscures: The talks were the one asset Tehran could withhold, and the exchange of texts kept the blockade negotiable while its launch sites came back online. Walking out as a favor to Lebanon spent nothing the regime was actually using. Trump said he had heard nothing from Tehran and would be content to let it go quiet “for a long time.”

What to say:

“Tehran walked because the talks were the thing it had to trade, and going quiet costs it nothing while it digs its missile tunnels back open. It called the walkout solidarity with Lebanon, which is free — it spends none of the launchers it’s busy reloading. Trump said he’d heard nothing from Iran and would be glad to wait. The people reopening Iran’s launch sites are not the people who left the table, and the tunnels don’t fill back in when the talking stops.”

3) “France barring Israeli weapons is a moral judgment on how Israel fights.”

Why it sticks: “Tiny trade, big principle” disarms the objection, and France carries reputational weight no foreign-ministry vote can match. “Israel’s own allies are drawing a line on its arms” sounds like conscience.

What it obscures: What Paris kept tells the story. Israeli interceptors stay welcome while the offensive systems get walled off behind partitions, and France chases the same Gulf buyers those systems outperform. Paris ran this identical ban in 2024, and a French commercial court struck it down as discriminatory weeks too late to matter.

What to say:

“France is keeping Israeli interceptors in the hall and removing only the systems that outsell French kit in front of the same Gulf buyers. The last time Paris tried this, in 2024, a French commercial court struck the ban down as discriminatory. Welcoming the weapons that stop missiles while barring the weapons that win wars clears the competition off the floor and calls it conscience.”

4) “Banning Hasan Piker is authoritarian censorship, and it proves Israel controls Western governments.”

Why it sticks: Free speech is the cleanest ground there is, and a government blocking entry over speech looks authoritarian on its face. Piker and Uygur both reached for it within the hour, and a Green Party leader and the Oxford Union turned the revocation into a censorship cause by nightfall.

What it obscures: Britain has long applied the same “not conducive to the public good” bar to Tommy Robinson and Kanye West. The record that earned the ban is October 7 atrocity denial and the line that Israel controls the American government. Piker has called Zionism “a mental illness” and Orthodox Jews “inbreds” — that is Jew-hate, and antizionism that talks this way is antisemitism.

What to say:

“Britain applied to Piker the same bar it set for Tommy Robinson and Kanye West. The standard is documented atrocity denial and incitement, and his record on October 7 clears it. The ‘at the behest of Israel’ line is the exact conspiracy the ban was answering, and repeating it as a free-speech cause just performs the libel a second time. You can think a Labour government polices speech too freely and still notice that the man who says Israel runs Washington was not silenced — he is now streaming it to a bigger audience than SXSW would have drawn.”

5) “Khanna’s own Jewish constituents still back him, so calling Israel’s war ‘genocide’ must be inside normal debate.”

Why it sticks: A community’s own elected officials staying with Khanna reads as permission. If his Jewish supporters can live with the word, the word must be inside the bounds of ordinary politics. “Even Jews agree” is the strongest inoculation a “genocide” charge can carry.

What it obscures: Khanna’s Jewish officeholders are holding while his donors walk, and a low-turnout June primary is decided by the activist base. The slate that ends up hostile to Israel gets built in exactly these races, where a few thousand votes set the choice everyone else inherits in November.

What to say:

“Some Jewish officeholders are still endorsing Khanna while his Jewish donors and constituents move to a challenger, and that split is the story. A June primary turns on a few thousand low-turnout votes, which is where the activist base sets the slate before the general electorate weighs in at all. ‘Genocide’ is a charge the evidence does not support, and a politician keeping part of his communal base after leveling it tells you the community is divided. Division is not consent. Watch who funds the campaign and who the campaign courts, because they have stopped being the same people.”

Lines to Avoid (The Traps)

“Netanyahu should have ignored Trump and hit the Dahiyeh anyway.” Ben-Gvir said exactly that on the record. I totally understand than the emotion behind that. However, the geopolitical reality is what it exists. Cheerleading a public break with the patron, before the cabinet and the IDF finish the assessment, casts the advocate as the voice begging for the strike, and the foreign press already has the “Israel bays for Beirut” column drafted. The deployable point is the cost Hezbollah’s drone is imposing on Israeli soldiers and northern towns, and the truce that confiscates none of it. Trust the people holding the targeting folder to read it.

“Good — bar them all. A Western government finally did something.” The instinct to celebrate the Piker ban as a precedent is the trap. The same Home Office that revoked his visa polices Jewish security selectively and is letting the June 22 Commons debate on “pro-Israel lobbying” go ahead. A border power you cheer when it points at an enemy is a border power that points back the moment the government changes. Defend the standard, documented atrocity denial and incitement, and not the state’s discretion to decide whose speech gets to travel.

“The election in the fall will settle all of this.” The Knesset voted 106-0 to dissolve toward a ballot between September and October, and the temptation is to file every hard question under “the voters will decide.” Nothing on the ground pauses for a campaign. The FPV stockpile north of the Litani, the Hamas caches near the Yellow Line, and Iran’s reopened launch tunnels keep producing while the parties argue the date. The inverse trap costs as much: a noisy Israeli election shows a democracy doing what democracies do, and a hostile reader will still try to sell you the dissolution as proof the country is coming apart. It isn’t.

Crisis Notes

The Beirut decision is still moving and still contradictory. Netanyahu and Katz ordered the strike, Trump announced it was off, and Netanyahu then said Israeli forces would keep operating in Lebanon “as planned.” Those three do not yet resolve into one account, and Katz has named a permanent buffer running to the Litani that the announced truce does not cover. Iran’s walkout is live and unconfirmed as permanent: Tehran threatened to close both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, Trump said he had heard nothing and the channel may reopen, and CENTCOM intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at US forces in Kuwait, a rung above the maritime fire of recent weeks.

Hold the following until it hardens: any casualty figure on either side of the next exchange, any claim that the Lebanon truce now binds the IDF, any forecast that Iran actually shuts a strait its navy can no longer reliably hold, the names or counts of the Mossad resignations after the Gofman ruling, and the election date the bill leaves blank between September 8 and October 20. What is solid: Israel ordered the Beirut strike and stood it down after a call with Trump, Hezbollah kept firing through the truce, Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester z”l fell at Beaufort, Iran suspended the talks and threatened two chokepoints, two Iranian missiles were intercepted over Kuwait, France barred Israel from Eurosatory, Britain barred Piker and Uygur, the High Court cleared Gofman and rejected the Attorney General on every count, and the Knesset voted 106-0 toward elections.

The field is the one place Israel still moved first this week. The 146th Division came home after three months in southern Lebanon and more than 550 terrorists killed, Beaufort changed hands, and control in Gaza pushed past seventy percent, none of it waiting on a memorandum or a foreign signature. Everywhere a process intervened, the initiative passed to whoever runs the process: Washington on the Beirut strike, Paris on which Israeli weapons a buyer may see, Tehran on whether the talks live or die. The advocate’s task this week is to refuse the permission frame without pretending Israel can win a war from a podium. Israel still wins on the ground — what it is fighting over now is the right to act on its own borders at all, and that argument is worth having in the open rather than conceding by reflex. Keep the community’s own lever in view, too: one year on from Boulder, most Americans have never heard of the firebombing that killed Karen Diamond z”l, and memory is the one deterrent the diaspora holds without needing anyone’s permission.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor