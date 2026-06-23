Advocate's Brief: Tuesday, June 23
The deal is signed, and the one army it binds is the one that wasn’t in the room when it was written.
Shalom, friends.
The fight is no longer whether there is a deal. There is one, signed in Geneva, with a second round in Lucerne behind it. The fight now is who it binds and who it writes out, and the answer is that Iran got the oil, the open strait, the cash, and a standing role on Israel’s northern border, while Israel got a rulebook that narrows pre-emption to the moment a rocket is already in the air. Five soldiers were buried this week under the truce being sold as a ceasefire.
You will be in this argument by Thursday — at the kiddush, in the group chat, in front of someone who read the headline and stopped. Paid subscribers get the rebuttals that hold when the other side pushes back. Become a paid subscriber.