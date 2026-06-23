Shalom, friends.

The fight is no longer whether there is a deal. There is one, signed in Geneva, with a second round in Lucerne behind it. The fight now is who it binds and who it writes out, and the answer is that Iran got the oil, the open strait, the cash, and a standing role on Israel’s northern border, while Israel got a rulebook that narrows pre-emption to the moment a rocket is already in the air. Five soldiers were buried this week under the truce being sold as a ceasefire.