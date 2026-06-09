Advocate's Brief: Tuesday, June 9
Israel is cast this week as both too reckless for Washington to control and too cowed to act on its own — when the field is plainly Israel's, and the fight is over who decides when it acts.
Shalom, friends.
Two charges landed on the same government in the same days, and they cannot both be true. Israel struck Iran back before Washington licensed it, stood down a loaded second strike when Trump warned it would be “on its own,” and ordered the Christian quarter of Tyre emptied under an hour after Iran announced a halt — and the week’s accusers want it to be the reckless cowboy and the leashed client at once. It is neither: the field is Israel’s, and the open question is who controls the timing. Underneath that, the Jew-hate showed up at both ends of the spectrum, a blood libel on the House floor and broken glass at two shuls in a day.
📚 We don't call Israel a vassal — though we understand how a week like this one walks you to the word. The capability is wholly Israel's and the timing is increasingly Washington's, and we work that dynamic through in the Long Brief, The Permission Layer. If you're carrying this argument in public, read it first.