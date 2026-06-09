Shalom, friends.

Two charges landed on the same government in the same days, and they cannot both be true. Israel struck Iran back before Washington licensed it, stood down a loaded second strike when Trump warned it would be “on its own,” and ordered the Christian quarter of Tyre emptied under an hour after Iran announced a halt — and the week’s accusers want it to be the reckless cowboy and the leashed client at once. It is neither: the field is Israel’s, and the open question is who controls the timing. Underneath that, the Jew-hate showed up at both ends of the spectrum, a blood libel on the House floor and broken glass at two shuls in a day.