Watchwords: Tuesday, March 24
The regime cannot show its leader, cannot trust its own officers, and cannot stop the strikes — so the pressure campaign shifts to punishing the people who support the country conducting them.
Four weeks into the war, the military track and the pressure track are running at different speeds. Iran's launcher fleet is seventy percent gone and a senior police commander begged Mossad, on tape, to decapitate his own leadership, while Hamas quietly rebuilds a tax state in central Gaza and Europe refuses to defend its own supply lines. The pressure this week comes from people who want the war stopped before it finishes, and this brief arms you to ask who gets to define "finished."
Let the person across from you explain why a regime in that condition deserves a ceasefire before it deserves a reckoning.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.