Four weeks into the war, the military track and the pressure track are running at different speeds. Iran's launcher fleet is seventy percent gone and a senior police commander begged Mossad, on tape, to decapitate his own leadership, while Hamas quietly rebuilds a tax state in central Gaza and Europe refuses to defend its own supply lines. The pressure this week comes from people who want the war stopped before it finishes, and this brief arms you to ask who gets to define "finished."