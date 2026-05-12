Shalom, friends.

Brussels voted yesterday to put Regavim, HaShomer Yosh, Amana, and Nachala on the same sanctions instrument as the political leadership of the October 7 massacre — and Hungary’s Magyar lifted the last veto Brussels was using as cover. The same morning, the High Court heard Baharav-Miara’s filing against Netanyahu’s Mossad pick — the fourth confrontation she has opened against the coalition in seven days. The pressure converges on the same move: an unelected institution claiming an authority no electorate granted it, dressed in language meant to sound like principle.

This Week’s Pressure Map

Brussels frames its sanctions package as “violent settlers” while listing organizations that build towns and file planning petitions.

The Council voted Monday to sanction Regavim (a planning watchdog), HaShomer Yosh (volunteer farming-community security), Amana (a development cooperative), and Nachala under Daniella Weiss — paired in the same package with sanctions on ten Hamas leaders. The Israeli state itself funds most of these groups, which means European-linked Israeli banks now cannot service the Israeli government’s own grantees.

Pressure: convert the equivalence into the working baseline so the next sanctions cycle (Khan-warrant track, AA suspension push, settlement-minister sanctions package) lands without a fight. Magyar’s veto-lift is the unlock — Budapest now signs the permission slip Brussels wanted for ninety days.

The Attorney General opened four confrontations against the coalition in seven days, and the High Court heard the Mossad-chair filing today.

Baharav-Miara filed against Roman Gofman as Mossad chief on grounds the Grunis appointments committee — whose actual purpose is to flag integrity flaws — already declined to credit. The MAHBAM commander whose unit was actually involved in the underlying Almakias affair called it minor. The same week, the AG asked Bagatz to compel Justice Minister Levin to coordinate appointments with Court President Amit, the Knesset Constitution Committee advanced the AG-split bill, and MAHASH softened its Qatargate posture from state-security charges toward integrity-only.

Pressure: convert AG opposition to a constitutionally legitimate cabinet appointment into a “rule of law” story, and convert the Knesset’s constitutional response (the AG-split bill) into “the coalition attacking democracy.”

The NYT opinion section ran Kristof’s column yesterday alleging IDF prison guards train dogs to rape Palestinian detainees — with Kristof himself conceding “no evidence Israeli leaders order rapes.”

The piece routes Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor — Ramy Abdu’s outfit, identified by Israeli intelligence as a Hamas operative network — into UN-style citation, then laundered the citation into Times-prestige real estate. Israel’s MFA called it “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press.” Reporting suggests the NYT masthead is discussing retraction.

Pressure: seed a pattern claim about Israeli “sexual violence” into the campus-and-cabinet bibliography for the next twenty years, and force pro-Israel advocates into the trap of debating the dog detail — which means accepting the rest of the premise.

The NYT’s Eurovision investigation published yesterday with the framing that Israel “rigged” the public vote with a million-dollar campaign — the same week Vienna opens with five broadcasters boycotting. The Times’ own data shows Spanish viewers gave Israel 33.34% of the public vote — 47,570 ballots — while RTVE was running the loudest boycott line in Europe. The “machine” the Times piece names is the European public refusing to follow its broadcasters. The EBU’s reform package (cap the votes at ten, reinstate juries, ban third-party promotional campaigns) solves for the audience that handed Israel the win.

Pressure: convert European public sentiment into a procedural-fairness story about Israeli money, so the next cycle’s audience number is dismissible before it lands.

Claims You Will Hear (And Why They Stick)

1) “The EU just sanctioned violent settlers — this is finally accountability for years of attacks.”

Why it sticks: “Violent settlers” has done media work for two years. The Council’s own framing was the same. The package has the institutional weight of all twenty-seven EU foreign ministers. Sa’ar’s “morally distorted” line gets read as Israeli defensiveness rather than substance.

What it obscures: The four sanctioned organizations are a planning watchdog, a volunteer farming-community security corps, and two community-building cooperatives the Israeli state itself funds. None is a militia. None has been credibly tied to organized violence. Brussels paired them in the same instrument with the political leadership of the October 7 massacre. The “violent settlers” framing is the cover. What Brussels actually sanctioned is Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria.

What to say:

“Brussels just put a planning watchdog and two town-builders on the same sanctions list as the political leadership of the October 7 massacre. The Israeli state funds most of the targeted groups. The ‘violent settlers’ label is the pretext — the conduct Brussels actually sanctioned is Jews living on Jewish land. They wrote that on the record yesterday. Ask them to defend it.”

2) “Netanyahu’s Mossad pick failed an integrity review — the AG and the High Court are doing their constitutional job.”

Why it sticks: “Rule of law” maps cleanly onto Western moderate vocabulary. The AG is presented in foreign press as the constitutional check on Netanyahu. The Court hearing the petition lends institutional weight to the framing. “Bibi attacks the AG/Court” has been the dominant Western press storyline for two years.

What it obscures: The Grunis appointments committee — the integrity check that exists precisely to flag this kind of charge — looked at the same Almakias affair and called it “a failure, not an integrity flaw.” The MAHBAM commander whose unit was actually involved called the underlying claim minor. Baharav-Miara filed against the appointment anyway. The Prime Minister appoints the Mossad chief by constitutional design. The AG asking the Court to override that appointment, on grounds her own integrity committee declined to credit, is the unelected office claiming the elected office’s authority. This is the same week she opened three other confrontations on Levin, the AG-split bill, and the Qatargate softening.

What to say:

“The Israeli committee that exists to flag integrity flaws in senior appointments looked at the same charge and called it a failure, not an integrity flaw. The AG filed against the appointment anyway. Asking the Court to override a Mossad appointment on grounds the relevant committee already declined to credit is the AG claiming an authority no electorate granted her — and the Knesset’s response, the AG-split bill, is the constitutional answer. That is the substance of this week, not the framing the foreign press is running.”

3) “The New York Times documented systematic Israeli sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.”

Why it sticks: The byline is the New York Times. The piece has fourteen named witnesses. Euro-Med and the UN are cited inside the column. The institutional weight is doing the work the evidence is not.

What it obscures: Kristof concedes inside his own column that no evidence shows Israeli leaders ordered rapes. His central documentary source is Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor — Ramy Abdu’s outfit, whose Hamas-front lineage NGO Monitor and Eitan Fischberger have spent years documenting. There is reporting that the NYT masthead is now discussing whether to retract. The fact-checking standard the Times applies to a sexual-violence allegation against an entire state is apparently lower than it applies to a movie review.

What to say:

“Kristof conceded inside his own column that no evidence shows Israeli leaders ordered rapes — and ran the allegation anyway. His main documentary source is Euro-Med, an outfit identified by Israeli intelligence as a Hamas operative network. The NYT masthead is reportedly considering retraction. Decline the dog detail. The detail is the trap. The laundering pipeline — Hamas front, UN citation, Times prestige — is the news.”

4) “Israel manipulated Eurovision with a million-dollar coordinated campaign.”

Why it sticks: The NYT investigation runs the dollar figure. KAN’s “vote ten times” ad gives the EBU a violation to point at. The cap-and-juries reform announcement validates the framing. The boycott bloc has been pushing this line for a year and now has a NYT byline behind it.

What it obscures: The same NYT investigation shows Spanish viewers gave Israel 33.34% of the public vote — 47,570 ballots — while RTVE was running the loudest boycott line in Europe. Eurovision’s voting system has always permitted multiple paid votes. Other countries also run national campaigns. The “machine” the Times piece names is the European public refusing to follow its own broadcasters. The EBU’s reform solves for the audience because the audience is the political problem the boycott bloc cannot answer.

What to say:

“The same NYT investigation shows Spanish viewers handed Israel 33.34% of the public vote — 47,570 ballots — while RTVE was running the loudest boycott line in Europe. The ‘machine’ the Times piece names is the European public refusing to follow its broadcasters. The EBU’s reform package solves for the audience, not for the boycotters.”

5) “Trump killed the framework with the 1% line. Iran was ready to negotiate.”

Why it sticks: The “1% chance of survival” quote is dramatic and quotable. The Ohio-class submarine through Gibraltar is rare and visible. The framework’s existence was reported as “talks.” Anti-war voices on both right and left will run it.

What it obscures: Tehran’s response demanded the war end on all fronts, the blockade lift, sanctions vanish, frozen assets release, and Iranian “management” of Hormuz — while leaving uranium enrichment and the stockpile untouched. Iran’s parliamentary security committee then threatened to enrich to ninety percent — weapons grade — if struck again. The Ohio-class USS Alaska transited Gibraltar on May 10. The Navy almost never publicly discloses such movements. Trump did not kill the framework. Iran’s response made it unsignable.

What to say:

“Iran’s response asked the war to end, the blockade to lift, sanctions to vanish, frozen assets to release, and Iranian control of Hormuz — while keeping the centrifuges running. Iran’s parliament then threatened weapons-grade enrichment if struck again. That is not a framework Trump rejected. That is a regime out of moves, dressed as a counter-offer. The submarine is the lever the framework needed to be signable.”

Lines to Avoid (The Traps)

“The EU is antisemitic.” Brussels signed the equivalence on the record — name the equivalence and let Brussels defend it. Calling the bloc antisemitic gives Brussels the easier escape (”you’re attacking us instead of addressing the substance”). Make Brussels defend why a planning watchdog belongs on the same instrument as the political leadership of October 7. They cannot. Stay on that ground.

“Democrats are abandoning Israel.” Justice David Wecht is a sitting Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice with eleven years on the Democratic bench, married at Tree of Life. Senator Fetterman publicly “understood” his decision and named the same problem inside the party. The fracture is the news — collapsing it into “all Democrats” loses the senators and justices doing the fight inside their own caucus. Name the wedge, not the rout.

“Bibi is destroying Israeli democracy by appointing his own Mossad pick.” The Israeli committee that exists to flag integrity flaws in senior appointments — the Grunis Committee — found no integrity flaw. The Prime Minister appoints the Mossad chief by constitutional design. The AG asking the Court to override that on grounds her own committee dismissed is the unelected office claiming the elected office’s authority. The Knesset’s AG-split bill is the constitutional response.

“Are you saying Israeli prison guards don’t train dogs to rape detainees? Are you saying the entire Times column is fabricated?” The dog detail is the trap. Debating it concedes that the rest of the premise is admissible. Decline. Name Euro-Med (the Hamas-front origin), name Kristof’s own concession in his own paragraph, and let the masthead’s reported retraction discussions do the rest.

“Israel rigged Eurovision.” The fight is on the boycotters’ chosen ground. Move it. The European public chose Israel. The European broadcasters refused to follow. The EBU is now solving for the audience because the audience is the boycotters’ problem. Argue popular consent, not procedural fairness — fairness is the field where the NYT’s framing wins.

Crisis Notes

The framework window closed Sunday without an organized regime answer. Trump flies to Beijing on Thursday. The Ohio-class USS Alaska transited Gibraltar on May 10 — a movement the Navy almost never publicly discloses. Iran’s parliamentary security committee answered the framework’s enrichment freeze with a warning Tehran will enrich to ninety percent — weapons grade — if struck again.

Pause until verification: any specific carrier-group movement claims, IRGC chain-of-command speculation, or “regime change in days” predictions from any analyst not naming the unit, the date, and the source.

What stays sayable: the framework rejection was Iran’s, not Trump’s. The Ohio-class through Gibraltar is the lever Witkoff’s memorandum needs to be signable. The Beijing handoff Thursday is a variable, not a verdict. Iran’s only remaining diplomatic instrument is a counter-offer that asks the war to end on Iran’s terms while leaving the centrifuges intact. If Beijing delivers Tehran inside this visit, restraint holds. If it does not, Trump’s “two weeks more” returns as an operational instrument and the southern Lebanon SAM threshold reads as a floor, not a ceiling.

This week, the institutions described themselves. Brussels paired a planning watchdog with the political leadership of October 7, in writing. The AG opened four confrontations against the coalition in seven days, on grounds her own integrity committee declined to credit. Kristof ran an allegation he conceded had no evidence, sourced to a Hamas front. Each is an institution naming its column out loud, in language it will have to defend later. The advocate’s job this week is to quote them back. Make Brussels defend the equivalence. Make the AG defend a filing the relevant committee dismissed. Make the NYT defend a column the masthead is reportedly considering retracting.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor