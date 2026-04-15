The truce did not end the war. It distributed it — Iran paused, Lebanon active, Hormuz mined and contested, Cairo stalled, Europe recalculating, each on its own clock. Meanwhile a Jewish-control framework jumped from podcast fringe to BBC primetime and a 2028 Democratic frontrunner in the same week, and the Ben-Gvir dismissal hearing opened on a petition built by an Attorney General who ran the Shin Bet against her own political rival. The week's claims, why they stick, and the lines that hold the room.