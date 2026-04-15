Watchwords: Wednesday, April 15
The truce moved the war — advocates are being told it ended it.
The truce did not end the war. It distributed it — Iran paused, Lebanon active, Hormuz mined and contested, Cairo stalled, Europe recalculating, each on its own clock. Meanwhile a Jewish-control framework jumped from podcast fringe to BBC primetime and a 2028 Democratic frontrunner in the same week, and the Ben-Gvir dismissal hearing opened on a petition built by an Attorney General who ran the Shin Bet against her own political rival. The week's claims, why they stick, and the lines that hold the room.
The truce did not end the war. It distributed it.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.