Israeli lawmakers defied their own prime minister and advanced two sovereignty bills, and the loudest veto came back not from Obama or Biden but from Trump, with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi right behind him. Shiloh and Hebron belong inside the state the same way Tel Aviv does, and yet the entire Abraham Accords architecture and the Saudi prize hang on Jerusalem holding its fire. Sovereignty is a right. The question this dossier walks through is whether the price of acting this particular morning is worth paying.