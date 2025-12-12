Shabbat shalom, friends.

Hamas refuses disarmament and “can’t find” Ran Gvili z”l. In the north, Storm Byron gives Hezbollah concealment while Israel keeps deleting Radwan training grids like an adult cleaning up after toddlers. At home, the government is rebuilding authority—settlements, sovereignty, draft math—while the rain reminds us resilience is drains in Tel Aviv and rescue crews in Ashkelon.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas continues stalling on Ran Gvili z”l; Israel freezes Phase II and fortifies the Yellow Line.

North : Storm cover + Hezbollah redeployments; IDF hits Radwan training sites across the south.

Iran : Missile production restarts, “wartime safeguards” push continues; proxies probe thresholds and corridors.

Judea & Samaria : Settlement legalization expands the belt; security posture stays proactive, not performative.

Home front : Byron floods the south. Tel Aviv holds and emergency services carry the load elsewhere.

Diplomacy : Washington pushes ISF timelines and rubble cleanup. Qatar refuses to pay; Israel gets stuck with the bill.

Diaspora/info-war: Antizionist hate laundering spreads and Israel funds Jewish education abroad—trying to stave off a repeat of 1938.

The day’s contradiction is simple: Hamas and Hezbollah treat time as a weapon, and foreign capitals treat time as a press strategy. Israel knows time often acts as a fuse. That’s why the Yellow Line is turning into concrete. Why Radwan training compounds are being hit now. And why “stabilization” talk only matters if it disarms the people openly promising the next massacre.

As we head into Shabbat, one note of housekeeping:

The Clarity Gift Event is live.

A full year of disciplined situational awareness is 50% off — for you, or for the person in your life who texts every day, “Is this real or propaganda?”

israelbrief.com/clarity

This Shabbat edition of the Israel Brief lands on a simple contradiction: Hamas and Hezbollah treat time as a weapon, foreign capitals treat it as a press strategy, and Israel knows it acts as a fuse. The full brief goes past the Flash bullets — the Yellow Line turning to concrete, Radwan training grids being deleted under storm cover, a draft fight that left theory and entered Bank of Israel arithmetic, and Storm Byron's stress-test of a state that mostly held. Diplomacy wants photos. Israel keeps getting invoices. We read who pays.

Hamas and Hezbollah treat time as a weapon, and foreign capitals treat time as a press strategy.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe