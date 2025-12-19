Shabbat shalom, friends.

Everything might seem contained on paper, but it’s all unstable in practice. Gaza stays enforcement-first. The north keeps compressing. Abroad the same permission structure keeps producing downstream violence and lawfare—just even faster now as it seems to gain momentum. Inside Israel, authority is being stress-tested by people who, in their delirium, want exemptions without consequences.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Yellow Line breach gets met with immediate strike; enforcement posture stays dense. You’d think Hamas would learn.

Lebanon: Strike geography widens as rebuild networks stay targetable; Naqoura talks attempt to buy calm.

Judea & Samaria: Jenin raids continue; illegal entries by Israelis into Area A trigger detentions and a preventable crisis.

Home Front: Haredi draft-evader riots injure officers; violence against soldiers turns internal cohesion into an operational variable.

Diplomacy: Gaza “stabilization” recruitment grows while disarmament remains politely undefined.

Lawfare: U.S. sanctions ICC judges; the court screams “independence” while politicizing prosecutions.

Diaspora: ISIS propaganda praises Bondi; copycat logic spreads faster than Western enforcement.

Below: enforcement patterns, mandate pressure points, and escalation risks across fronts.

This Erev Shabbat edition of the Israel Brief tracks a state being stress-tested from inside — draft-evasion riots that overturned patrol cars and put stones into a bus full of trainee soldiers, courts that keep absorbing the chain of command, and a coalition condemning the riots with one hand while rewarding the ecosystem that produced them with the other. The bullets cover the fronts. The full brief is where we name what cracked at home, and why the enemy is still betting everything on Israeli delay.

The enemy still bets on delay. Israel’s survival depends on refusing it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe