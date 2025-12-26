Shabbat shalom, friends.

Gaza enforcement stays kinetic while foreign capitals keep shopping for “formats” that avoid seizures. Up north, Iran’s Unit 840 gets clipped in Lebanon’s depth as Turkey tries to prise Israeli airspace from Syria.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Yellow Line enforcement stays lethal as airstrikes hit Khan Yunis and corridor shaping continues.

Northern Front: IDF-ISA removes a senior Unit 840 figure in the Beqaa as strike geometry widens.

Syria Lane: Reports say Turkey pushes radar deployment inside Syria to tax IAF freedom of action.

Judea & Samaria: Counterterror arrests continue as another Israeli civilian incident triggers an Area A warning.

Diplomacy: Germany declines any Gaza international force role and warns against permanent Israel–Hamas partition.

Washington Track: Netanyahu heads to meet Trump with Phase II and “day after” sequencing at the center.

Home Front: Trust and manpower remain live variables as coalition and opposition both dodge hard alternatives.

Below: how enforcement, diplomacy, and domestic cohesion collide into the next 72-hour sequencing fight.

In today's Israel Brief, the north turns out to be an Iranian operations problem wearing Lebanese and Syrian uniforms — and the IDF just cut Unit 840, Iran's forward attack desk, in the Beqaa. The full edition tracks Turkey's quietest escalation yet, a radar push inside Syria that taxes Israeli airspace without firing a shot, alongside Qatargate metastasizing into the Prime Minister's Office and reservists who have started talking like a labor union. Read on for why fourteen Western capitals can condemn Jews building homes and stay silent on everything harder.

Condemning Jews building on state land in Area C is easy. So is ignoring the Arabs doing the same thing.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe