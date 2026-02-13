Shabbat shalom, friends.

Today is a study in who’s preparing for impact versus who’s preparing for headlines. Washington is stacking real capability around Iran while trying to keep Israel on a leash. Gaza is being repackaged with contractors, committees, and “phased” surrender theater—while Hamas keeps whatever they want.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Clock: USS Gerald R. Ford heads east as Trump sets a one-month deal window.

Natanz Worksite: Satellite imagery shows intensified construction at the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex.

Gaza Contact: IAF strikes a structure east of the Yellow Line after two terrorists enter.

Northern Border: IDF eliminates a Hezbollah operative rebuilding infrastructure near At-Tiri.

Jenin Arrest: Yamam and ISA capture Muhammad Zidan, tied to financing and advancing terror activity.

Courts Crisis: High Court warns judge shortages force releases of violent defendants to house arrest.

Mobility Politics: Municipal Shabbat route reaches Ben Gurion as Wizz Air basing gets approved.

Below : how Gaza’s “managed disarmament” is being sold, what the Iran carrier move enables, and where internal governance is breaking under load.

This morning's Israel Brief sorts the actors preparing for impact from the ones preparing for headlines. The USS Gerald R. Ford turns east, Tehran pours concrete at Pickaxe Mountain, and Gaza gets staffed like an NGO project while Hamas runs it like a police state. Beyond the bullets, the full edition gets into the Levin standoff that sent murder suspects home to house arrest because no panel could be staffed, and why "managed disarmament" is a trap that fences in Israel's freedom of action with foreign bodies.

Rockets are for leverage, rifles are for rule.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe