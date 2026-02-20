Shabbat shalom, friends.

Gaza’s “new police” scaffolding goes up while Hamas keeps staffing the rooms. The Iran timeline tightens as aircraft and evacuation warnings pile up. And Israel’s own institutions keep arguing about signatures while everyone else is stocking generators.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Governance: Hamas re-seats loyalists in ministries and police while new “civilian force” plans circulate.

Tunnel Denial: IDF dismantles a one-kilometer Beit Hanoun route with explosives and hideouts.

Yellow Line Contact: IAF eliminates a terrorist crossing the line and approaching troops in the south.

Egypt Smuggling: IDF downs a drone carrying assault rifles into Israel from Egypt.

Iran Countdown: Trump signals 10–15 days as airpower, tankers, and AWACS movements accelerate.

Northern Risk: Israel declares alert in the north as Hezbollah contingency planning activates; Beqaa strike reported.

Courts Freeze: High Court presses Levin over appointments, warning the system is failing basic governance functions.

Below: Gaza coercion mechanics, Iran decision pressure and proxy activation risk, and the internal governance bottlenecks shaping state capacity.

DON’T MISS — Purim Carnival of Healing (Unity Warriors / Na’aleh Therapy Farm):

A concrete way to help this week: Unity Warriors’ Na’aleh Therapy Farm is holding a Purim carnival for IDF soldiers dealing with PTSD and their families—gift boxes for soldiers, Purim gifts for kids, and wellness packages for spouses—at their therapy farm that also rescues abused animals. I volunteered there recently (and was wearing their shirt yesterday when I got a request to share this). These people are the real deal, so if you can, sponsor a family and make it tangible.

Friday's Israel Brief catches Gaza's "new police" scaffolding going up while Hamas keeps quietly staffing every room behind it. Below the flash bullets: the coercion mechanics of a 50,000-man force Hamas is already working to infiltrate, an Iran countdown where AWACS and hospital blackout planning are stacking faster than the negotiators can draft language, and a High Court warning that Israel's own institutions are failing basic governance while everyone else stocks generators. The full edition is where the seams show.

“Deradicalization” is how Western planners describe a clean ending without the dirty middle.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe