Shabbat shalom, friends.

As we enter the week’s end, paper committees multiply while coercive control stays exactly where it was. Gaza’s “handover” pitch is colliding with the only metrics that matter: weapons, tunnels, and who can compel jihadists to produce the body of Ran Gvili z”l. To say nothing about the building pressure regarding Iran and its slaughter of thousands of its citizens.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Committee: Mediators ignore Ran Gvili z”l and his family; Hamas and Islamic Jihad weapons untouched as Trump moves on.

Yellow Line: IDF finds launchers and tunnel chambers; troops remove infiltrators approaching positions under strict rules.

Iran Window: Israel stays on peak alert as U.S. strike option delays amid basing refusals.

Lebanon: IAF hits Hezbollah storage and underground sites; targeted strike removes operative tied to repeat violations.

Samaria: Terrorists throw IED and Molotovs at road to base; forces encircle Kafr Malik.

Draft Fight: Coalition blocks anti-harassment bill; UTJ job shuffle seeks votes as reservists stage counter-event.

Jerusalem: Police close UNRWA clinic under new ban framework; utilities cutoff and signage removal follow.

Below: Gaza control math, Iran decision pressure, northern enforcement patterns, internal cohesion stress tests, and external pressure lanes.

Paper committees multiply while coercive control stays exactly where it was — and the body of Ran Gvili z”l is the simplest test of who actually runs Gaza. This Shabbat edition of the Israel Brief goes underneath the “handover” pitch to the tunnels, the launchers, and the Druze sheikh in Sweida asking Israel to be his guarantor. The full brief also covers the UNRWA clinic Jerusalem just shuttered, and the coalition voting down protection for haredi soldiers the same week extremists stormed their parents' conference.

Process without consequences is just permission.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe