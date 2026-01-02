Shabbat shalom, friends.

Beirut recites “state authority” while Hezbollah keeps the rockets. Gaza gets marketed as governance while Hamas recruits teenagers with cash. Tehran’s regime answers economic collapse with bullets. Abroad, mayors and ministers keep discovering the modern West’s favorite hobby—claim to protect Jews with rhetoric, and endanger them Jews with policy.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Border: IDF launches interceptor at suspicious aerial target near Bar’am; seems to be a false target.

Lebanon: Hezbollah stays entrenched south of the Litani; Lebanese enforcement remains performative.

Gaza: Hamas rebuilds manpower and control while refusing disarmament; Israel prepares contingency disarm plans.

Turkey: U.S. explores Turkish “logistics” role for Gaza force from Jordan/Egypt; Israel fully rejects Ankara inside the aparatus.

Iran: Protests escalate into day five with fatalities, Basij targets hit, and university raids for “foreign links.”

Judea & Samaria: Ambush near Luban al-Sharqiya ends with terrorist eliminated during stoning attacks.

Home Front: Severe storm floods corridors; Route 40 blockade in the Negev pressures policing and mobility.

Below: connective analysis across Gaza demilitarization, northern enforcement options, Iran spillover risk, and sovereignty constraints.

Beirut recites "weapons under state authority" in a country whose state will not enter private property to collect them — today's Israel Brief reads the script for what it is. The full edition follows Hamas recruiting teenagers with cash and flour under humanitarian cover, Turkey running the Gaza franchise in plain sight while Washington debates "roles," and a first-person account from a UAV operator the night before October 7 that pins the failure on synthesis, not collection. The closing warning is the one to sit with.

The enemy does not need Israel to retreat. They need only for Israel to hesitate.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe