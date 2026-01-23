Shalom, friends.

The U.S. has assembled real strike reach near Iran. Gaza’s “governance” layer is already trying to set timelines that ignore Israel’s red lines. Add a domestic crime strike and a fresh lawfare filing in Europe, and you get the same lesson across fronts: control doesn’t come from signatures, it comes from consequences.

We’re back on the East Coast and watching the winter storm unfold. We expect to publish as usual, but prolonged power or internet outages may interfere—meteorology occasionally outranks intent.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Window: U.S. carrier group moves toward Gulf of Oman; Tehran issues trigger warnings.

Israel Readiness: Netanyahu convenes a small forum; ministries order weekend availability; airlines plan aircraft relocation from Ben Gurion.

Gaza Lever: Gaza administrator says Rafah opens next week; Israel ties opening to Ran Gvili’s return.

Near-Border Tunnels: Kfir and Yahalom dismantle a one-kilometer Hamas tunnel east of the Yellow Line.

Judea & Samaria: Hebron Jabal Johar operation ends with 14 arrests and eight weapons seized.

Home Front Crime: Arab towns run a general strike over extortion murders as drone pistol drops keep arriving.

Lawfare Abroad: Swiss group files a criminal complaint against Israel’s economy minister during Davos meetings.

Below: Iran decision pressure and retaliation risk, Gaza leverage and tunnel reality, Turkish constraint moves, home-front enforcement stress, and lawfare exposures abroad.

Friday's Israel Brief watches the gap between paper and power widen across every front. The full edition digs into the Board of Peace charter — single-chair veto authority, a billion-dollar permanent seat, Putin offering to pay his with frozen Russian assets — and why Rafah is the last leverage point outsiders cannot sentimentalize away. Beyond the bullets: the manpower math forcing 36-month service, and the lawfare filing waiting for Israel's economy minister at Davos.

Control doesn't come from signatures, it comes from consequences.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe