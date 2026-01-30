Shabbat shalom, friends.

Today we have Iran’s strike-cycle math, Gaza’s Phase II reality, and Israel’s internal capacity fight. As we’ve been saying, committees keep writing “after,” while guns keep deciding “now.” Europe’s IRGC designation adds a tool that could be helpful—if it freezes money, prohibits travel, and decimates terror logistics.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Alert: Israel raises Home Front Command to the highest level as Tehran signals city-focused retaliation.

Europe Legal Tools: EU designates IRGC a terrorist organization and sanctions 21 officials and security-linked entities.

Hormuz Risk: Iran schedules live-fire in the Strait and plans naval drills with Russia and China.

Red Sea Signal: U.S. destroyer docks in Eilat during cooperation visit as U.S. strike options expand.

Gaza Phase II: Hamas rejects disarmament and claims gate veto as IDF strikes tunnel exits near Rafah.

Home-Front Incident: Security services neutralize explosive device in Lod as public guidance tracks the Iran alert.

Economy + Capacity: Budget clears first reading as draft enforcement fight tightens; Apple buys Q for about $1.5B.

Below: operational analysis of Iran’s near-term retaliation lanes, Hormuz coercion mechanics, Gaza control architecture, and Israel’s manpower enforcement math.

Shabbat's Israel Brief lands on Home Front Command at maximum alert and Tehran signaling it may strike Israeli cities first. The full edition reads the EU's IRGC terror designation for what it is worth — nothing, until banks and prosecutors act on it — alongside Iran's Hormuz live-fire choreography with Russia and China, and a Gaza "Board of Peace" draft that hands a High Representative decree powers over a committee Hamas can already veto at the gate. Committees keep writing "after." The guns keep deciding "now."

A committee that cannot enter Gaza without Hamas's permission is not governance.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe