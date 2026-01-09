Shabbat shalom, friends.

Israel continues to keep multiple arenas contained through disciplined enforcement. Beirut’s “disarmament” declaration collides with fresh targeting on the ground, while Hamas tries to rebrand gunmen as administrators—and still fires both guns and rockets when convenient. Tehran’s blackout and force deployment read like regime survival work—paired with preparations that don’t belong to a country “seeking calm.”

Here’s the dashboard.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: LAF declares the south cleared; IDF keeps striking Hezbollah rebuild operators.

Gaza: Gaza City launch fails near hospital; Israel hits launch sites and Hamas infrastructure.

Rafah: Opening remains political, tied to Ran Gvili’s return. Operational plan sits ready.

Iran: Nationwide internet blackout continues; IRGC ground forces deploy as Trump issues explicit warnings.

Diaspora & Lawfare: US states push ATA claims forward; Belgium escalates consular punishment against some of it’s own citizens in Israel.

Home Front: Shin Bet arrests ISIS-inspired minor; internal security keeps absorbing global jihad outputs.

Below: full operational analysis across Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, internal governance, and near-term escalation risk.

This Shabbat's Israel Brief reads a paper war against a physical one: Beirut declares the south disarmed the same day Israel keeps finding the drones and the basements. Iran talks de-escalation while clearing launch corridors under a blackout. Beyond the 90-second scan, the full edition works through the High Court freezing haredi education funds, the 42 migrant-worker kids petitioning to enlist, and the 25 states testing whether the West treats terror support as speech or as infrastructure.

When Iran says it doesn't trust Israel, it's confessing that it assumes everyone else thinks the way it does.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe