Shabbat Shalom, friends.

This week’s parsha opens with the first title deed in Jewish history: Avraham insists on buying the Cave of Machpelah in Hebron so nobody can question our ownership later. Two millennia and change on, Hebron and the Bethlehem–Hebron belt are again live terrain: a 50-man Hamas network just rolled up around Bethlehem, an ISIS cell exposed in Beit Safafa, and an IDF drill running through Shabbat in Kiryat Arba–Hebron as Chayei Sarah crowds arrive.

Gaza’s “ceasefire” is still a contact line, Hezbollah is rebuilding for the next round, and Iran just hijacked a tanker while writing complaint letters to the UN.

Our enemies love Shabbat mass-casualty theater, especially when the calendar and the map rhyme—so we rest, but we do not go blind.

Here’s what you need to know before the candle-lighting:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas tightens economic control and taxes, militias police IDF-held zones, Rafah tunnel-men still unresolved.

North : Israel prepares Beqaa strikes after Toul hit; Hezbollah rebuilds while Lebanon and UN claim calm.

Judea and Samaria : Bethlehem Hamas network rolled up; further raids near Qalqilya, Al-Bireh and Karmei Tzur ambush succeed.

Jerusalem : ISIS-inspired Beit Safafa cell exposed planning “end of days” attacks on Jews; indictments expected.

Hebron sector : IDF drill in Kiryat Arba/Hebron runs through Shabbat amid Chayei Sarah crowds and rising threats.

Diplomacy : UN Gaza draft folds in “statehood”; Russia counters with demilitarization-free text; Indonesia trains 20,000 ISF troops.

Iran/Axis: Tehran hijacks a UAE tanker in Hormuz while demanding UN sanctions over June nuclear strikes.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Chayei Sarah is about doing the hard thing in public so the claim can never be questioned later: pay full price, sign the deed, bury your dead where you intend to live. Today’s map is the same argument with louder weapons.

Gaza has two governments pretending to be one; Lebanon has one militia pretending to be a state; Judea and Samaria now host both Hamas cells and ISIS dreamers; and the UN is back to writing fantasy resolutions with other people’s blood.

The rest of this brief walks the fronts that actually move—Rafah’s tunnel pocket, Hezbollah’s Beqaa workshops, the southern terror belt around Bethlehem and Hebron—and what they mean for a Shabbat that is quiet on paper but anything but simple.

This week's parsha opens with Avraham paying full price for the Cave of Machpelah so the deed could never be questioned. Today's Israel Brief reads the same argument in louder weapons: a fifty-man Hamas network rolled up around Bethlehem, an ISIS cell in Beit Safafa, and the terror center of gravity sliding south toward the Hebron ridge. The full edition walks the fronts that actually move before candle-lighting — and tells you why you go to shul with your eyes open.

Avraham didn't buy Ma'arat HaMachpela to abandon it when the neighbors got noisy. Neither do we.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe