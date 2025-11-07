Shabbat Shalom, friends.

In the north, Israel is striking to keep Hezbollah weak and signaling the end of “proportionality,” as evacuation maps go live and Western intelligence now warns the group is running out of patience under base pressure to act. Jerusalem is readying for “days of battle” if restraint cracks, while Washington quietly preps allies.

In Gaza, Netanyahu and Dermer are negotiating a memorandum with Washington to secure full freedom of action as Defense Minister Katz orders the total eradication of Hamas’s tunnel network—“If there are no tunnels, there is no Hamas.” The West’s new stabilization force and UNRWA’s return risk re-cementing the failed order even as the IDF demobilizes reserves and fortifies the frontier.

In Judea and Samaria, nightly raids keep the networks off balance, but the long game remains political—Israel must declare sovereignty, not just manage the mess, or others will.

At home, the draft fight splinters Shas, while inside the IDF, Lt. Gen. Zamir’s interim reshuffle puts Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa over the Military Advocate General’s corps until Itay Ofir’s appointment clears—an effort to steady the legal front after the Sde Teiman implosion.

Abroad, normalization lanes reopen, EastMed energy routes return to the table, Kazakhstan joins the Abraham Accords, and the money men feeding Hezbollah feel the squeeze.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

South Lebanon : IDF hits Radwan depots and a “Construction Unit” near Tyre after mapped evacuations in Tayr Debba, Ayta al-Jabal and follow-on towns.

Doctrine shift : Jerusalem signals any fire on Israeli soil will trigger large punitive responses on Hezbollah and Lebanese assets.

Hezbollah window : Internal pressure mounts for a visible reply; IDF stays on high alert as strike cadence rises.

Gaza : U.S. circulates a two-year ISF plan as UNRWA restarts Jew-hate classes; Egypt floats “safe passage” for trapped Hamas men—Israel says no.

Reserves down, border up : IDF demobilizes thousands while moving to “enhanced border security” and continued tunnel demolition.

Inside Israel : Shas fractures over the draft bill; Sde Teiman probe deepens as the AG recuses and a temporary MAG is tapped.

Realignments: Singapore tightens ties, Saudi talks prime for launch, Kazakhstan joins the Accords; EastMed gas corridor returns to the agenda.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Today's Israel Brief reads the north as something past deterrence: a deliberate coercion campaign, with Washington choking Hezbollah's cash lines in parallel. The flash bullets give you the strikes and the sanctions. The full edition is where we lay out why the West is rebuilding Gaza on the exact foundations that already collapsed once — the ISF text, the UNRWA revival, the Egyptian amnesty offers — and what Israel has to own operationally before a UN mandate narrows the freedom to act.

Israel's task is to prevent the same agencies that fueled the last generation of jihad from educating the next.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe