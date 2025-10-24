Shabbat Shalom, friends.

The week ends with the lines holding but the tension thickening. The IDF is still trading precise blows with Hezbollah from Nabatieh to the Beqaa Valley while Washington tries to keep the Gaza ceasefire, on life support, from giving up the ghost. Vice President Vance promised that Israel will decide who sets foot in Gaza—no Turks, no Pakistanis, no surprises—but Cairo walked away from talks after Netanyahu shut down its demand to insert PA security forces. Italy and Jordan are volunteering for training roles that sound useful but mostly buy time.

In Gaza, Hamas continues to run its own underground gulag even as it “hands over heavy weapons.” That tells you everything about what “disarmament” means in practice. In Judea and Samaria, a Hamas “charity” with Mein Kampf on the shelf proves the same sickness still feeds off donor cash and foreign indifference.

North, the IAF has resumed major sorties, hitting missile depots, training fields, and command sites—sixteen targets in one night—while an excavator strike in Al-Hiyam reminded Hezbollah that no trench is deep enough. Everyone says they don’t want escalation; actions say otherwise.

Inside Israel, Shas is again playing brinkmanship over the draft law, and Hadera’s urban violence reminds the country that internal order is its own front. Abroad, Europe keeps lecturing while China and Qatar quietly move the money. Every time Israel pulls back, someone else pushes in.

The week closes with the lines holding and the tension thickening — and today's Israel Brief refuses to call that peace. The full edition reads the disarmament clause that already reads like parody, Hamas trading rockets for rifles and handing them to its own "security force," while China quietly underbids its way into Gaza's $70 billion rebuild. It also names what the IDF eliminating eight of the October 7 abductors really signals, and why a Hamas "charity" with Mein Kampf on the shelf tells the same story.

Every time Israel pulls back, someone else pushes in.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe