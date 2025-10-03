Shalom, friends.

We are catching our breath after the fast and aiming straight for Shabbat. Apologies, in advance, that this “brief” is bit less brief than usual—a lot happened during our short Yom Kippur break.

Israel’s high holy day held two truths at once. Streets fell silent for Yom Kippur as kids biked down the Ayalon, and at the same time sirens sounded in Ashdod, a Hamas infiltrator hit an IDF post in central Gaza, and the Navy hauled in a made-for-camera flotilla that carried slogans, not aid. The war keeps testing our attention span. We will not blink.

Here is what to watch today. Hamas’s commanders in Gaza signal they want to fight on. Mediators press for the Trump plan. Washington is losing patience. In Judea and Samaria, attempted rammings and checkpoints remain hot. In Europe, the mask keeps slipping: a Yom Kippur attack outside a Manchester shul, and German arrests of Hamas operatives with rifles and pistols prepositioned for Jewish targets. At home, an Israeli hospital absorbed a cyber hit while still treating patients.

If you want to help shape what comes next, I’m inviting pre-readers for my new book, Holiday From History (out October 7). If you’d like an ebook advance reader copy in exchange for an honest review, just reply to this email with “ARC” in the subject.

Yom Kippur held two truths at once: kids biking down a silent Ayalon while sirens sounded in Ashdod and the Navy hauled in a flotilla carrying slogans, not aid. This catch-up edition of the Israel Brief covers a fast eight days, from a Hamas infiltrator hitting a central Gaza post to a Yom Kippur terror attack outside a Manchester shul and German raids on Hamas operatives with rifles prepositioned for Jewish targets. The full brief tracks the Trump plan's last-chance clock and Tehran's enriched-uranium signaling.

The war keeps testing our attention span. We will not blink.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe