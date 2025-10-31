Shabbat Shalom, friends.

The week closes with ceremony, not peace. Israel received two murdered hostages for burial while Hamas calls the gesture “goodwill.” The message from Jerusalem was defiant: if foreign force won’t disarm Hamas, Israel will handle it. In the north, the IDF is shifting tempo from precision denial to sustained attrition after confirming Iranian embeds at Hezbollah missile sites. And at home, a so-called “million man” rally against the draft turned politics into tragedy when a young man fell to his death.

Starting today, I’m testing a new opening format — the Flash Brief. It’s your daily situation report in under 90 seconds: the key fronts, the pressure points, the signal beneath the noise. For those who like to read everything, the full analysis still follows as always. For those who just want the essentials before coffee — this part’s for you.

Here’s the field before Shabbat:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Israel received the bodies of hostages Amiram Cooper, z”l, and Sahar Baruch, z”l, after Hamas delayed their return for days; eleven remain unreturned.

Lebanon: Foreign Minister Sa’ar confirmed a planned increase in IDF strike tempo after Tehran’s rearmament of Hezbollah networks.

Jerusalem: 200,000 Haredim rallied against the draft; a teenager died in a fall during the protest, deepening national grief.

Iran: Western intelligence confirmed over 2,000 tons of Chinese oxidizer imported for missile fuel — enough for 500 ballistic weapons.

Washington: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled his Israel visit after Eli Cohen refused a $35 billion gas-export deal to Egypt without domestic price guarantees.

Red Cross: Israel formalized the suspension of ICRC prison access after proof of Hamas communications abuse; Geneva’s protests already drafted.

Beirut Skies: Israeli jets and drones overflew Lebanon’s capital as U.S. envoy Tom Barrack canceled his trip, signaling a frozen channel.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Those are the movements on the surface — now here’s what they mean once you follow the fault lines beneath.

Shabbat edition of the Israel Brief, and the week closes with ceremony, not peace — two murdered hostages home for burial, a Halloween where the West has stopped bothering to hide its face. Today also debuts the Flash Brief, the day in 90 seconds. Below it, the full read: why Sa'ar is raising the strike tempo against Hezbollah, how a 'million man' rally turned to tragedy, and where the moral inversion abroad is heading.

The mask hasn't been on for a while, and on this Halloween it doesn't seem like people are bothering to put it back on.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe