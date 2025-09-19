Shalom, chaverim. Today’s briefing tracks three converging fronts. First, the ground fight: the IDF is pressing into Gaza City while signaling strict pikuach nefesh — pausing fire if hostages are near. Second, the seams: a Jordan-origin terror attack at Allenby exposed glaring vulnerabilities in aid-corridor security. Third, the arc beyond our borders: Iran’s missile tests and S-300 posture, Houthi launches, Hezbollah logistics, and a UN system that has lost all claim to neutrality.

Watch for two inflection points. One, whether the Gaza City push flushes Hamas into a decisive fight or drags into attrition. Two, whether the Allenby breach forces a durable fix to inspection protocols with Jordan. The rest of the board is moving, but those two will shape the week ahead.

Hamas survived the Doha strike and came back to do the only thing it has left. Today's Israel Brief opens on Bassem Naim threatening that no hostage comes out if the offensive continues, and tank crews carrying photos of captives with orders to stop firing on sight. Beyond the flash bullets, the full edition digs into the rocket lathe found in Ramallah, a German shopkeeper barring Jews 'sign by sign,' and the slow data point Israel's critics will not mention: more Israelis left than arrived this year.

Hamas is using hostages as leverage while Israel advances, and the narrative war wages on to devastating effect.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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