Shalom, friends.

Israel hit the Houthis hard in Sana’a after a drone tore into Eilat’s tourist strip, and the Air Force rolled out Keren Or laser defense in the south. In Gaza City, around 700,000 civilians have moved out as the IDF squeezes Hamas’s hold. Washington and Europe are busy too: Trump says annexation is off the table, donors scramble to prop up the PA, and Iran keeps testing the boundaries—from satellite-scorched launch pads to missile factories for its proxies.

Two things to watch closely today. First, Netanyahu’s UN speech at 9 a.m. Eastern. It will set the tone for the next diplomatic round while Israel is striking 2,200 kilometers from home. Second, Eilat’s vulnerability. The city’s civil defense and hospital capacity lag the threat; the new laser is welcome, but the home front needs hardened basics, now.

Israel struck 2,200 kilometers from home this week, and the daily Israel Brief reads the IAF's Sana'a campaign as Jerusalem forcing choices rather than absorbing them. Trump took annexation off the table on the eve of Netanyahu's UN speech, donors scrambled to keep the PA solvent, and Eilat's 87 shelters and 65 hospital beds tell their own story about a home front lagging the threat. The full edition digs into the laser defense rollout, the underground Iranian missile factories in Yemen, and what Europe's recognition gambit hardens into.

Israel is forcing choices.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe