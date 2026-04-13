Shalom, friends.

The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports takes effect at 10 AM Eastern this morning, CENTCOM enforcement and the War Powers clock that governs how long Washington can actually use force against Iran started running at the same moment. Yesterday’s edition tracked the shape of the Islamabad collapse and Zamir’s readiness order as they broke… by this morning the picture has settled into something more specific — a pressure architecture calibrated to a domestic ceiling Speaker Johnson has already told the White House the House will not raise. The Iranian fiscal wall we flagged a few weeks back arrives just as the April 21 ceasefire expiration, and the Chief of Staff is rehearsing opening scenarios.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hormuz blockade begins 10 AM ET: CENTCOM enforces full maritime blockade of all Iranian ports today; IRGC declares strait closed.

Islamabad collapse: Twenty-one hours of U.S.-Iran talks end without agreement; IRGC’s Vahidi personally blocked Iranian delegation from compromising on enrichment or Hormuz.

Zamir orders IDF onto war footing: Chief of Staff raises alert across all branches; AMAN accelerates Iran target bank; IAF finalizes strike packages for rapid execution.

Silver Plow — Bint Jbeil closing: Katz names Hezbollah disarmament operation; Division 98 encircles village; IDF says no major fights remain in Lebanon.

Shakra killed on the Yellow Line: IDF confirms strike killed Nukhba platoon commander who abducted Hersh Goldberg-Polin z”l on October 7.

‘No rule of law’ on Haredi draft: Mintz rebukes police from the bench; IDF publicly corrects Cabinet Secretary who misrepresented Zamir to the justices.

Zini letter, political prosecution: Case 4000 cross-examination postponed as Shin Bet warns of Iranian threat to PM; watchdog group treats 2026 threat picture as interchangeable with 2024.

Orban falls, Tisza takes supermajority: Israel’s EU firewall thins as Magyar prepares ICC reversal before the June 2 deadline.

BBC platforms Tucker Carlson: Former Fox host tells British audiences nine million Jews “control” 350 million Americans; former RAF chief warns Starmer in the same week.

On the Iran axis, a failed Islamabad round, a Hormuz blockade beginning enforcement, and a Chief of Staff running full war preparation are three instruments of one decision Washington has not committed to in public — and structurally cannot commit to, given a War Powers ceiling Speaker Johnson has already made explicit. Domestically, the Shin Bet chief’s letter, the Cabinet Secretary’s misrepresentation of Zamir to the High Court, and the justices’ “no rule of law” language describe an institutional fight grinding on.

The blockade of Iran's ports takes effect at 10 a.m. Eastern, and the daily Israel Brief reads it as something other than the escalation it looks like. The full edition lays out the War Powers clock that governs how long Washington can actually use force, the cabinet secretary who misrepresented the Chief of Staff to the High Court and got corrected in writing within hours, and why Case 4000 is still eating calendar during an active war. The flash bullets tell you what happened. The brief tells you why none of it adds up the way the headlines suggest.

The serious question is no longer whether Washington has the military option — it is whether Washington has the 60 days to use it before Congress forces it to stop.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe