Shalom, friends.

The Iran truce Trump brokered runs out Tuesday night. And Tehran spent the weekend telling Washington it will not show up for the round of talks that is supposed to prevent the expiry. The 162nd Division spent Sunday demonstrating that the ten-day Lebanon truce will be enforced on Israeli terms — published map, depopulated villages, first Yellow Line kill. The Luxembourg foreign ministers open tomorrow on the first post-Orban meeting agenda the EU has run in four years. Everything today sits between the arrangements signed and those that will actually have to be made when they expire.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon Yellow Line: IDF kills first truce-line crosser as the 162nd unveils its depopulated buffer strategy.

Hormuz: Marines board sanctioned Iranian vessel Touska; Iran refuses the scheduled Pakistan second round Monday.

Gaza: Hamas offers police rifles, keeps the Qassam arsenal; Smotrich calls for full IDF conquest.

Supreme Court: Amit, Sohlberg, and Barak-Erez try to bypass Levin by sending their own candidate list to the gazette.

Iran shadow war: Mossad exposes IRGC Unit 4000; two more Israelis indicted for Iranian handling via Telegram.

Kiryat Shmona: Likud mayor brings strike to US Embassy; Likud city rejects Likud PM’s Lebanon truce.

Luxembourg Tuesday: First post-Orban EU foreign ministers’ meeting convenes as suspension petition crosses 1.1 million.

Milei: Isaac Accords signed; Argentina opens Jerusalem embassy and announces direct Ben Gurion–Buenos Aires flights.

Soros summit: Barcelona assembles a progressive cabinet; Michigan Democrats replace Jewish incumbent with a Hezbollah-praising attorney.

Underneath this all is a single shape. Israel is operating at a level of tactical dominance the country has never held before. What Israel does not have is the strategic architecture to convert much of it into arrangements that outlast the current administration in Washington. The Lebanon truce holds only so long as the IDF stays south of the Litani. The Board of Peace holds only so long as everyone pretends the Qassam arsenal is negotiable. Tuesday night in Islamabad is the first place that gap will start to unravel. The Lebanon line is where the gap looks most like a war that has not actually ended.

Four clocks, four speeds, one coalition carrying all of them — the daily Israel Brief on the day the Iran truce runs out and Tehran says it won't show up to the talks meant to save it. The full edition digs into the depopulation logic that makes this Lebanon buffer zone a different proposition than the 1985 one, the six-point Iran framework that hands the IRGC what it vetoed in Islamabad, and why the Likud mayor of Kiryat Shmona is reading the truce more clearly than the men who signed it.

The war in Lebanon has not ended. It has been re-specified.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe