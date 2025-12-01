Shalom, friends.

Gaza’s underground is cracking for real now: senior Hamas commanders are dying in collapsed shafts while the UN asks Pakistan to police Hamas without touching its guns. In the north, Syria has joined the board as an open Iranian corridor, Hezbollah is frozen between pride and survival, and everyone is counting the days to the post-Pope ultimatum window. In Judea and Samaria weapons traffickers and full terror belts are being rolled up before they mature. Inside Israel, Netanyahu’s pardon bid has dragged the legal guild into its first real stress test in decades, just as the Haredi draft fight and crime crackdowns expose who actually intends to govern. Here’s the day in one glance before we drill down.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah : IDF killed East Rafah battalion commander, his deputy and Ghazi Hamad’s son fleeing a tunnel.

Gaza plan : UNSC 2803 backs a Board of Peace and ISF while everyone but Israel refuses to disarm Hamas.

Syria/Lebanon : After the Beit Jinn raid, Israel warns al-Sharaa through Washington it will escalate inside Syria if staging continues.

Judea & Samaria : Yamam busted a five-man cell near Barta’a and nabbed top Tulkarm gun-runner Ahmad Nasrallah.

Tech front : Defense chiefs unveil breakthroughs in drone detection, swarm interception and battlefield robotics; Iron Beam slated for deployment.

Legal war : Netanyahu’s mid-trial pardon request hits Herzog; High Court shields Baharav-Miara while AG calls reform “unconstitutional.”

Diplomacy: Iran and Turkey launch a new Silk Road rail corridor as Trump and MBS upgrade Riyadh and sideline normalization.

The pattern is getting sharper. On one track, you have UN resolutions, ISF talk, papal soundbites and Gulf handshakes that all assume Israel will live beside armed terror franchises forever—just with better branding and more blue helmets. On the other, you have facts: dead battalion commanders in Rafah tunnels, Yamam teams pulling cells out of Barta’a safehouses, and IDF battalions fighting jihadis eight kilometers inside Syria while Katz and Milo quietly define a permanent security zone on the eastern Golan. Inside, the same collision holds: a legal caste that treated itself as untouchable for three decades now finds its Bus-300 tricks, MAG leaks, and self-policing habits under a hot lamp, just as a real draft law and a real anti-crime campaign start to move.

Monday's Israel Brief sets UN Resolution 2803's Board of Peace against what's actually happening in the Rafah tunnels — and the gap is the whole story. The full edition unpacks the architecture beyond the bullets: Pakistan offering ISF troops only if it doesn't have to disarm Hamas, MBS walking out of the Oval Office queued up for F-35s, and an Iran-Turkey rail corridor designed to cage Israel while everyone else's trade flows. Read it for why Jerusalem cannot outsource its red lines to any administration.

The tunnel collapses are writing the doctrine: victory first, paperwork later.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe