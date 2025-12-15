Shalom, friends.

The intafada has indeed been globalized. If you’ve missed that before this week, Bondi Beach made the point unavoidably clear with bullets and IEDs. Diaspora Jewish life is treated as target practice by people who call it “liberation.”

At home, enforcement keeps replacing ambiguity—Hezbollah “rebuild” gets hit, Hamas command nodes keep disappearing, and Israel is treating borders like borders again.

Tonight is the second night of Hanukkah, which is a good time to remember what the Maccabees actually taught. It’s not just lighting candles and eating latkes. It’s about standing up when others would prefer you sit down.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Bondi Beach: Antisemitic mass-casualty attack drives global Jewish-site security surge and copycat warnings.

Lebanon: IDF targets Hezbollah rebuild operatives and internal-enforcement nodes across the south under ceasefire rules.

Gaza: Hamas command and coercive organs take hits; Rafah “White Sparrow” tunnel complex exposure tightens disarmament logic.

Judea & Samaria: Stabbing attempts near Hebron/Kdumim stopped; routine “friction” continues along key routes.

Egypt Border: Another drone weapons-smuggling attempt foiled; unmanned routes become the preferred trafficking lane.

Home Front: North rebuilds under residual fire-risk; compensation and return incentives collide with credibility.

Jerusalem: Legal–political authority fight sharpens around the AG and ministerial appointments under wartime load.

The same axis that fires rockets and rebuilds tunnels also exports narrative permission—then acts surprised when permission becomes action. Bondi is not “diaspora news.” It’s a continuation of everything we’ve been reporting on for months.

Bondi Beach made the argument unavoidable, and today's Israel Brief refuses to file it under "diaspora news" — the intifada has been globalized, and Jewish life everywhere is now operational terrain. The full edition reads the Bondi massacre as the downstream result of a decade that rebranded incitement as activism, then walks the fronts the flash bullets compress: Hamas hollowed out from command to coercion, Hezbollah paying for rebuild attempts rather than declarations, the High Court blocking the government's AG move, and demography racing ahead of service. A second-night-of-Hanukkah brief about what the Maccabees actually taught.

The Maccabees didn't win by filing a complaint with the ombudsman.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe