Shalom, friends, and boker tov.

Israel is holding the lines—though, Hezbollah’s reply still hasn’t landed. Iran is moving pieces in plain sight. Baghdad is suddenly pretending it hasn’t received the message. Gaza stays enforcement-first, while the “day after” crowd keeps building scaffolding that still can’t lift a rifle.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: Hezbollah response remains pending as IDF signals expanded readiness and keeps striking operatives.

Iraq Theater: Strike warnings and intelligence files hit Baghdad as proxy disarmament talk accelerates under pressure.

Iran: IRGC aerospace activity and missile-cyber warnings stack as Tehran rehearses for another round.

Gaza: Yellow Line crossings continue to trigger immediate strikes as Hamas tightens internal control and delays the last return.

Day After: ISF recruitment widens without combat mandate as Turkey and others posture for roles without responsibility.

Diaspora: Post-Bondi enforcement moves spread as Jews remain the test case for Western governance.

Home Front: Galatz closure fight and senior-IDF appointment friction signal institutional strain under wartime load.

Below: how enforcement, mandates, and leadership friction shape the next 72-hour decision window.

The daily Israel Brief reads a 72-hour decision window forming in plain sight: Hezbollah's reply to its dead commanders still hasn't landed, Iran's missile drills running hot enough to force real-time leadership calls, and Baghdad pretending it never got the message. The bullets flag where it's about to spike. The full edition traces Lebanon as the fuse, Iraq as the corridor, Iran as the engine room — and why louder warnings won't be Israel's edge.

If the enemy wants time, make time expensive.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe