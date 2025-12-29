Shalom, friends.

The IDF keeps making assets perishable, Hamas keeps betting on delay, and Hezbollah keeps marketing refusal as sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israel’s diplomatic center of gravity sits—correctly—focused on the United States. I saw the same hierarchy reflected plainly in my MFA meetings earlier this week. But strategists cannot confuse “priority” with “complacency,” so keep your wits about you.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Washington: Bibi lands in Florida ahead of a Trump meeting on Iran, Gaza sequencing, and the rest.

Northern Front: Hezbollah rejects disarmament deadlines; IDF posture holds across Lebanon depth.

Syria: 55th Brigade completes Syria rotation—getting a few months reprieve; another reserve brigade replaces it immediately.

Gaza: Reported covert seizure of PIJ operative tied to Ran Gvili’s burial site.

Judea & Samaria: Qabatiya remains under sustained operations; attack-home sealing completed.

Jerusalem: Atarot ramming incident triggers arrests and renewed scrutiny of “traffic” violence.

Axis & Red Sea: Iran launches satellites via Russia; Houthis threaten Somaliland targeting.

Below: enforcement mechanisms, internal integrity fractures, and the 72-hour sequencing pressure from Washington to the seam line.

Today's Israel Brief comes partly from the ground — Mount Hermon, cold and unforgiving, and a night with a unit from the 55th in the Golan carrying three fronts without theatrics. The full edition lays out the perishability doctrine moving from theory to terrain, the seam-line corruption where a Border Police officer sounds like a travel agent for illegal entry, and Iron Beam quietly collapsing the cost math Iran has leaned on for years. Then it reads the Hamas training booklet that teaches the West how to be fooled.

Hamas wrote the playbook: don't say "Jews," say "colonial forces."

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe