Shalom, friends.

Hamas is suddenly talking about “storing” its weapons and “searching for bodies” while Qatar and Turkey try to rewrite Phase II so that disarmament moves from first on the list to never. On the ground, the IDF is doing the real work. Zamir calls the Yellow Line a new border, another tunnel under Rafah is gone, and a Hezbollah tunnel in the south Lebanon grid has been fully dismantled. In Judea and Samaria, a two-week campaign just ripped up more of Iran’s corridor while the state signs a budget that quietly cements a long-war army and a much deeper Jewish footprint east of the Green Line. Abroad, Doha runs Islamist theater, Lufthansa freezes arms cargo, Western streets keep getting less safe for Jews, and Israel’s ambassador to Washington tells the Lebanese people plainly: choose peace and disarm Hezbollah or stay chained to Tehran.

A quick glance at the day before we dig in:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas floats “freezing” weapons as Qatar, Turkey and Egypt push withdrawal while IDF enforces the Yellow Line, killing another infiltrator.

Hostages : Ran Gvili still held in Gaza; Israel repeats there is no Phase II while his body lies underground.

North : IDF destroys another Hezbollah tunnel and depot, UNIFIL shrugs, and a quiet ultimatum on disarmament north of the Litani surfaces.

Mediators : Egypt, Qatar and eight Arab states issue a joint declaration to lock in their version of Phase II before Trump–Netanyahu meet; Washington dangles a Netanyahu–Sisi summit for a gas deal.

Inside Israel : Cabinet passes a security-heavy 2026 budget and a 2.7b Judea–Samaria buildout as draft law fights collide with 22,000 new wounded and a rehab system racing toward 100,000.

Info-war & lawfare : Lufthansa Cargo halts weapons shipments to Israel, Hamas’s Iran-run money network in Turkey is exposed, and Western antisemitism runs from Toronto Ubers to British campuses.

Alignment: Israel’s envoy calls on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and join an Abraham Accords 2.0 horizon while Qatar says it won’t pay to rebuild Gaza alone.

In Gaza, Hamas and its sponsors are trying to turn a hard 20-point document into soft-focus talking points about “stability,” “unity,” and “stored” weapons, while leaving every actual gun in the same hands. They tell you the truth if only you have ears to listen. Israel is answering with concrete and fire: Yellow Line as forward border, tunnels razed, infiltrators shot the second they cross with ill intent.

In the north, the gap between rhetoric and reality is just as wide: Lebanon tells the world it will disarm Hezbollah, its foreign minister admits openly that only Iran can do that, and UNIFIL says it doesn’t bother checking buildings (quelle surprise). The IDF, seemingly the only adults in the equation, quietly pulls obsolete Hezbollah infrastructure out by the roots.

Inside the country, the budget and draft debates are really about the same question — will Israel live according to the war it is in, or by the illusions that got us here.

Let’s walk the fronts in order.

In today's Israel Brief, Hamas softens its rhetoric and hardens its reality — "freeze" the weapons, "search" for bodies, keep every gun where it is — while Qatar and Turkey try to pre-edit Phase II before Netanyahu lands in Florida. The full brief lays out the choreography the flash bullets can't: a hostage-body veto, a Yellow Line turning into a permanent border, a security-heavy budget quietly cementing a deeper Jewish footprint east of the Green Line, and the question of who actually commands the sword arm. The mediators have become the spoilers, and we name the play.

Hamas is attempting to turn Trump's 20-point plan into Oslo with better lighting — symbolic gestures up front, weapons in the basement, and foreign forces on the hook for a ceasefire Hamas clearly has no intention of honoring.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe