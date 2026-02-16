Shalom, friends.

Gaza reminds everyone that “transition” is a PowerPoint until the gunmen are disarmed, and Bnei Brak reminds everyone that “unity” is a slogan until the state enforces law inside its own cities. Meanwhile Washington keeps saying “negotiations” while Iran keeps saying “missiles don’t exist,” which is a convenient way to negotiate with a launch schedule.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza tunnel breach: Armed operatives emerge near the Yellow Line; IDF strikes across north, Gaza City, Khan Yunis.

Rafah tunnel clearing: Troops confirm additional eliminations during follow-on searches inside a contested shaft complex.

Northern enforcement: IDF strikes PIJ in Majdal Anjar and eliminates a Hezbollah operative in Hanin.

Judea and Samaria: Hizma ramming-stabbing attempt reaches indictment; illegal entry lane into Bnei Brak disrupted.

Bnei Brak disorder: Mob chases female commanders; police restore order, arrests mount, commanders receive Chief of Staff backing.

Iran talks window: Rubio keeps talking diplomacy; Netanyahu lists conditions; Tehran rejects missile and enrichment concessions.

Iran penetration: Shin Bet announces indictment over alleged collection on a senior figure tied to Iranian tasking.

Below : operational enforcement in Gaza and Lebanon, internal security breakdowns, judicial pressure points, and Iran decision risk.

In today's Israel Brief, a false draft-enforcement rumor turns into a mob chasing two female commanders through Bnei Brak, shouting "Nazis," torching a patrol car. The bullets log the riot and the arrests. The full edition is where we lay out how a hotline turns rumor into mobilization and rabbinic rhetoric turns refusal into honor, why a new housing plan is quietly enlarging Jerusalem past the Green Line in a way nobody has tried since 1967, and why Tehran ruling missiles off the table is a threat dressed as policy.

The country can't build a larger army while tolerating an internal enclave that treats uniformed soldiers as intruders.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe