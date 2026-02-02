Shalom, friends.

Two timers are running at once: Gaza’s gate-control experiment is becoming real infrastructure, and Tehran’s pressure campaign is widening from threats to chokepoints. Israel Defense Forces built a filtering system at Rafah, treats rebuild equipment in Lebanon as part of the target set, and trains the home front for messy impact scenarios. Meanwhile, the regional diplomatic class is already acting like volatility is scheduled.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah Gate: Regavim checkpoint screens returnees; Israel runs facial-recognition gates remotely; Palestinian Authority and European Union staff exits.

Kerem Shalom: IDF reassigns Bedouin battalion after smuggling allegations implicate soldiers and commanders near Philadelphi corridor.

Northern Front: Strikes hit Hezbollah engineers and vehicles; IDF confirms Ali Dawoud Amich eliminated in Doueir.

Samaria: Attackers target Israeli shepherd near Homesh and try to seize a firearm; forces surge.

Iran Clock: Eyal Zamir briefs Washington; Israel cites weeks-long decision range as Tehran threatens Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.

Home Front: Zikim drill models submunitions, secondary strikes, armed attacks, and cyber disruption at impact sites.

Draft Enforcement: Data shows 71,000 Order 12 and evasion cases; police coordination gaps blunt sanctions.

Below: gate-control mechanics in Gaza, Lebanon enforcement patterns, Iran decision-range risks, and internal enforcement capacity constraints.

Two timers, one brief. Monday's Israel Brief watches Gaza's gate experiment harden into real infrastructure while Tehran widens its pressure campaign from threats to chokepoints. The full edition digs into the biometric screening at Rafah, the 71,000 draft evaders the High Court just exposed, and the blame war erupting over the hostage era's end—the parts the flash bullets only point at.

Shipping lanes are Tehran's hostage note because it lets them punish everyone without bothering with a battlefield.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe