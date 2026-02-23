Shalom, friends.

Tehran talks in Geneva while positioning assets westward and signaling retaliation logic. Gaza finishes one clearance phase while multiplying “police” concepts that avoid disarmament. Inside Israel, the coercive organs of the state are arguing about who controls them. The pattern is familiar. Paperwork in public, force positioning in private.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Geneva Window: Oman confirms Thursday talks; Iran rejects zero enrichment and keeps missiles off the table.

Force Posture: USS Gerald Ford moves toward Israel; refueling tracks suggest bomber repositioning; Qasrak drawdown begins.

Iraq Geometry: Reports describe IRGC missile assets along the Iran–Iraq border and possible deployment onto Iraqi territory.

Rafah Sweep: IDF completes three-month Yellow Line operation; tunnel route dismantled; dozens of terrorists killed underground.

Disarmament Clock: Smotrich signals ultimatum in coming days; Hamas-linked online networks designated ahead of Ramadan.

Internal Threat: Carmiel cell indicted; Beit Furik approachers carrying explosives engaged; one eliminated, one neutralized.

Coalition-Court Clash: Bills advance to curb High Court reach over Kotel governance and ministerial appointments.

Below : escalation math across Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, internal security, and the governance stress fractures shaping Israel’s next moves.

Paperwork in public, force positioning in private — that is the shape of today's Israel Brief. Tehran widens the battlespace before any strike lands, Gaza widens the "day after" bureaucracy before a single rifle is confiscated, and Israel's own coercive organs spend a cabinet meeting arguing over who controls the wiretaps. The full edition traces all three widenings, plus a Kotel bill that hands the Rabbinate a jailable definition of "desecration" at the worst possible moment for the diaspora.

Every branch treats “legitimacy” as a weapon to be seized, not a structure to be preserved.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe