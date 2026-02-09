Shalom, friends.

The negotiation channel keeps trying to shrink the agenda—though, Israel just shoved it back open with insistence on ballistic missiles. With Netanyahu heading to Washington in two days, Jerusalem is pre-loading the meeting against the most predictable American failure mode—symbolic action that leaves Iran’s output intact. On the ground, Gaza keeps advertising the same reality: tunnels, contact, and abduction attempts. Up north, enforcement stays automatic, because Lebanon’s “rebuild” language is just more attack prep.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Missiles: Israel tells U.S. it acts alone if ballistic threshold crosses; strike concepts briefed.

Semnan NOTAM: Iran closes airspace for missile fire window; Israel tracks launcher dispersal eastward.

Gaza Contact Line: Rafah tunnel team fires on troops; four attackers eliminated; abduction risk stays active.

Northern Front: IDF strikes Yanuh sector, kills Hezbollah artillery chief.

Mount Dov Raid: Special forces capture Jamaa Islamiya operative Atwi Atwi; weapons found; threats issued.

Judea & Samaria: Cabinet opens land registries, shifts planning powers; enforcement expands into Areas A/B.

Capital Pressure: China filings cite Israel investment ban; drone from east brings 12 guns.

Below: decision points in the missile file, Gaza tunnel suppression logic, northern enforcement triggers, and sovereignty-lawfare pressure vectors.

Monday's Israel Brief catches Israel doing something Washington keeps avoiding—shoving ballistic missiles back onto the table two days before Netanyahu lands in DC. The full edition digs into the tunnel ecosystem under Rafah measured in the tens of thousands, the cabinet rewiring land and planning rules in Judea and Samaria, and the Oct. 7 blame war reopening as pre-election architecture. The only question left is whether America wants to own the outcome or subcontract it.

Israel is forcing the Americans to stop treating "missiles" as a footnote and start treating them as the war.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe